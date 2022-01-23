Nigeria Police command has arrested a school teacher, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, for abducting and killing his five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, despite collecting part of the N6m ransom he demanded.

Spokesperson of the command, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday, January 20, said that Tanko, the proprietor of a private school, poisoned the child to death on December 18, after she recognised him.

He then conspired with one Hashim Isyaku, and chopped her up, buried her body in a shallow grave located at the private school premises.

The suspects led a combined team of operatives of Medical Team and Team of Operation Puff Adder to where they buried the body.

The body was exhumed and taken to a hospital, examined and confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The uncle of the deceased told Daily Nigeria that, “Tanko’s wife rejection of keeping the child prompted him to take Hanifa to Tundunwada where he operates a private school. It was at the location that he laced her tea with the N100 rate poison before cutting her body into pieces and then buried her in a shallow grave in the school.”

It was gathered that the abductors were arrested while attempting to collect the second tranche of the ransom.