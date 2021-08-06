Farmer loses 36 sheep, other animals to suspected arsonist

A farmer at Kusanaba near Bawku West District in the Upper East Region has lost 36 sheep and several guinea fowls, among others, to fire.

John Aminda suspects his farmhouse was deliberately set on fire for a reason best known to the perpetrators.



The incident, which happened on Tuesday night, left the man devastated and speechless.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw on my farm,” he said.

The average cost of one of the sheep is ¢800. This means he has lost about ¢30,000.

He said there were no fire activities around the farm before the incident happened.

“It beats my imagination,” he added.

He worked for many years to raise the animals, but, unfortunately, it took a day for someone to destroy everything.

He doesn’t know where and how to start life again.

He recounts how he was attacked on his farm one night by some criminals. He reported the case to the Binaba police for investigation.

The killing of the animals came as a surprise to many residents as some of them gather to watch the animals’ lifeless bodies.

They expressed disappointment and promised to help find the perpetrators of the act.

ALSO READ:

John Akumbole, for instance, is calling on community members to report suspected criminals to the appropriate authorities to deal with them.

Sub-chief of the community, Komisah Ndeogo, believes the gods of the land will punish the perpetrators of the act.

The police command has since visited the scene and assured residents to remain calm as they commence investigations.

Personnel of the Agricultural Department of the Bawku West District were also present to collect data on the incident.