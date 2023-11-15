Police operatives in Adamawa State have arrested a 20-year-old housewife, Amina Hassan, who allegedly set her husband’s house ablaze over his refusal to divorce her.

Hassan is said to have married Muhammed Auwal about five weeks ago after he agreed to divorce her shortly after their marriage ceremony.

Speaking with police, she said: “We made an arrangement that he would divorce me after the marriage. I met him and pleaded with him to divorce me, but he remained adamant.

He descended on me and started beating me instead of divorcing me, as a result of which I lost my temper and set the house ablaze.”

DailyPost reports that, a few days before the wedding, Amina had informed her parents that she was no longer interested in the marriage.

However, her parents insisted there was no turning back as they had already distributed invitation cards.

Sources close to her said that after all her efforts failed, she sought help from a native doctor to turn her husband’s heart away from her, only for the husband to fall in love with her all over again.

To escape her anger, the native doctor is said to have fled Mubi and made his phone number inaccessible.