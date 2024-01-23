Fire has consumed over 2000 tubers of yam at Nante, a farming community in the Kintampo South district of the Bono East region.
The owner of the farm, Abukari Abdul-Latif, a professional teacher is now grappling with significant losses and financial strain.
Despite taking preventive measures such as creating fire belts around his farm, Mr. Abdul-Latif fell victim to the destructive blaze.
He said the incident has left him in a state of confusion as he contemplates how to secure funds for the cultivation of the 6000 yam mounds he had planned.
Mr. Abdul-Latif suspects arson.
Community fire volunteer, Attah Kakra said the lack of logistics for fire prevention could be a contributing factor.
Meanwhile, , Bafochal Ibrahim with the Fire Service who assessed the damage also suspected arson.