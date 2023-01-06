2023 is the year for actress Yaa Jackson as she fulfills her long-held desire of being a mother.

She is no longer the young Kumawood actress she has since been referred to, but a mother of an adorable baby boy she has named JJ Nana Yaw alias NBA Junior, after his father, her lover of five years.

In the late hours of Thursday, January 5, social media was awash with rumours that the ‘good girl gone bad’ had welcomed a baby as photos from her in her hospital maternity clothes were leaked online.

Netizens, however, argued it could be a scene from one the movies she may have starred in as the whole thing degenerated into an online debate.

But Yaa Jackson confirmed the birth of her son in an Instagram post in which she said she was excited to be a mother.

She shared edited photos of her hairy newborn son, which were taken shortly after birth.

In a separate post on Snapchat, the actress revealed she birthed at exactly 7:10 am, in the company of some friends and family members.

According to her, her due date was January 5, so she panicked as she did not have any symptoms of labour throughout the night prior.

She successfully welcomed her child, whom she said she knew from the onset would be born on Thursday.

Like every mother, Yaa Jackson said her heart fluttered when she heard the first cry of her son who she described as the perfect gift God has given her.



