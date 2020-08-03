Right now, it looks like the term “Afrobeats to the world” which everyone has been shouting is actually becoming a reality, with Nigeria at the forefront. 2020 is shaping up nicely for them!

Nigerian artistes surprise us every day with news that their artistes are making music with foreign acts. All the huge pop artistes and rappers have features with Naija artistes and after a little observation, we here in Ghana are officially naming these artistes as the Big 6 of Nigeria’s music currently.

Not to undermine the work of all the others because we know these artistes are upfront and centre when any western artiste thinks of making music with an African act.

These guys have numerous shoutouts, features, awards and nominations from huge artistes all over the world:

Wizkid

The biggest of them all. Talking about all his accomplishments will need a whole day because what hasn’t this guy achieved? From Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Drake to H.E.R and more, Wizkid currently has a very wide fanbase. So wide that he’s definitely smashed his own glass ceilings.

Davido

Davido is the next name that comes to mind the minute you hear Wizkid. Fans have a terrible habit of pitting them against each other and it’s all because they both seem to challenge each other when it comes to dropping hits. Davido has back to back hits and features with major international stars including Teyana Taylor, Chris Brown, Meek Mill … he’s even rumoured to be dropping one soon with Nicki Minaj.

Burna Boy

Obviously, there’s a reason he’s called the African Giant. Burna Boy unexpectedly blew up in unimaginable ways. He’s earned a GRAMMY nomination, has been recognized by several international powerhouses and his international features get bigger and bigger with his most recent announcement being a new song with Sam Smith. His unique and authentic sound has definitely contributed to more and more international acts looking towards Africa for more music. Africa’s ambassador in music!

Tiwa Savage

The diva has been inspiring everyone especially females looking to join the music industry for the longest time! She’s such a hardworker with an impressive discography and music history. She’s been a vocalist for artistes such as Mary J Blige and Whitney Houston, has songwriting credits for Fantasia and other singers, was the first African to be signed to Jay-Z’s Roc nation and currently has a global recording deal with Universal Music Group.

Mr Eazi

In as much as Ghanaians love to claim him too because he spent most of his years in Ghana, Mr Eazi has fast become the emerging artiste’s god. emPawa has already birthed greatness in the form of Nigeria’s Joeboy and Ghana’s J.Derobie. He’s invested millions of dollars in several upcoming acts and had his Coachella main stage debut sometime last year. He’s been profiled by major media houses and was on tour with J Balvin and just recently, he hinted at new music with Nicki Minaj.

Rema

It may seem unfair to add Rema to the list because he is so young but…Rema is fast on his way to becoming a major Naija music powerhouse. Just 2 years as a mainstream artiste, he’s been called the Afrobeats Superhero by Rollingstone and his unique style has caught the attention of several big names including the former president of the USA, Barack Obama. He’s got music with Khalid, 6lack and Tory Lanez.