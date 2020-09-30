Multiple award-winning actress, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, has caused the jaws of her teeming fans and followers to drop after she dropped a beautiful photo of herself online.

The pretty actress, in a photo, was seen posing in her beautiful mansion home as it appeared she was about to step out for an event.

Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe appeared to be attending a wedding as her outfit and the time of day best fit that of a wedding guest.

The actress complemented her blue dress with a red fascinator and a beautiful stone-crested clutch.

Apart from flaunting her impeccable fashion sense, Kalsoume Sinare indirectly flaunted her huge mansion which looked very beautiful in the background.

The whole compound had been designed with beautiful floor tiles – an indication of how expensive the house would be should it be put up for sale After posting the lovely photo, the veteran actress captioned it: “The greatest prayer is patience”.

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to agree with the caption and also shower glowing praises on Kalsoume Sinare.