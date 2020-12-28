Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, today returned to Arsenal training ahead of the Gunners match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

It is not expected that Partey will be fit for the match, with a projected return in January.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined for the past month due to injury.

He suffered a thigh injury during the North London Derby clash with Tottenham shortly after making a recovery.

READ ALSO

He has since been recovering and appears well enough to join the rest of the team to train. However, he is expected to play in January.

The Gunners signed Partey from Atletico Madrid in the summer for £45 million after activating the Ghanaian’s release clause.

Partey made an impressive start in the Premier League until his injury.