It appears the brouhaha surrounding the inability of Dr Okoe Boye to win the Ledzokuku parliamentary election is not ending anytime soon as the Member of Parliament (MP) has urged friends within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to put an end to the use of “unsavoury comments” directed at the Ledzokuku people.

The response comes after the party’s Deputy Communications Director, Afia Akoto and Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer, belittled the Ledzokuku constituents for voting out their hard-working MP.

In a Facebook post, these two leading members of the NPP took a swipe at Teshie people, describing them as backward thinkers who have little appreciation for development.

“So my Teshie people, who voted Dr Bernard Okoe Boye out, will they still go to LEKMA on Mondays for the same Okoe Boye to attend to them for free? You let me end here before the ‘s’ comes out of my mouth,” said Mr Tagoe.

In reaction to the said post, Miss Akoto wrote: “They no get shame bro. Do you know last week some went there just to see if he was really around? Backward behaviour.”

But in response, Dr Boye appeared not pleased about the development and urged his NPP friends to exercise restraint with their “unsavoury comments.”

“I have read some news in the media that seek to draw attention to some unsavoury comments from friends within NPP, towards my Ledzokuku folks. I would like to urge all, who feel pained by my inability to retain the seat, to exercise restraint when it comes to expressing an opinion on the recent parliamentary elections in Ledzokuku,” he wrote on Facebook.

