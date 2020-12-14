Ledzokuku Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Benard Okoe Boye, is already back to work at the Lekma Hospital to engage in patient consultation.

The Deputy Health Minister is still holding on to the community service he so loves even after they kicked him out.

At least 28 incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators lost their parliamentary seats in Monday’s elections.

Varied reasons have been suggested with many particularly intrigued by the dynamics that may have led to the exit of the Ledzokuku MP.

READ ALSO:

But taking to his Facebook page, the lawmaker, who posted some photos of himself interacting with some patients, said the joy a true leader experiences does not lie in the position he holds but in the Service his people receive.

He wrote: First post-election Monday consultations at the Lekma Hospital. Some staff were happy to see me doing fine, some surprised at my activity having assumed that not winning the Parliamentary election meant away with community service. It is important to understand that the joy a true Leader experiences does not lie in the position he holds but in the Service his people receive. I thank God that you do not have to necessarily hold a position to assist others experience a better world. Because He lives, we can face tomorrow.