Kwadwo Safo Junior, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kantanka Group of Companies, has released a video demonstrating how its new brand of Uber-like cars actually work.

In the video which was posted on his personal Twitter handle, Mr Kwadwo Safo Junior showed details of the vehicle which reportedly makes little or no noise when in motion.

Once the car got started by one of the mechanics at the company named Sowa in the video, it started moving smoothly with no human assistance.

According to the Kantanka CEO, the cars were particularly useful for students and drivers who are badly affected by price hikes in fuel.

He also added that the small brand of Kantanka cars will be perfect for those who like to sneak in and out of places because they produce very little sound.

Although the particular car that was used for the demonstration was yet to be finished, the video proves that the vehicle will be convenient for many Ghanaians.

Check it out: