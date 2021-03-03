The National Chief Imam has called for cooperation to defeat the novel coronavirus disease as the country starts vaccination against the virus.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu said this when he became the latest high-profile personality to take his Covid-19 vaccine.

He joined President Nama Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other high-profile dignitaries who have publicly taken the injection to inspire others.

The National Chief Imam was joined by his two wives, as well as other Islamic leaders at his residence and took the jab on Wednesday.

Chief Imam receiving the jab

After taking his injection and his vaccination card, Sheikh Sharubutu urged the Muslim community and the general population to cooperate with health officials and take the vaccine in the interest of everyone.

“This vaccine is God’s mercy to mankind and a solution to this pandemic which has affected humanity,” the Chief Imam said.

He also called on the Ghanaian people to “cooperate and take this vaccine so that together, we can help eradicate this disease by the grace of Allah.”

The government has announced it is aiming to immunise about 20 million Ghanaians by the end of the year in an elaborate vaccination programme aimed at winning the war against the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands and derailed the global economy.

Leaders of all Islamic sects in Ghana, including the Tijaaniya, Alhusunna Wal Jamaa, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, and the Shites, were all at the Fadama residence of the National Chief Imam and had their turns to be inoculated after the Grand Mufti.