Gospel musician Jack Alolome has recounted the good old days of Senior Secondary School (SSS) in a small town in the Western Region of Ghana.

Prior to his service in the Gospel ministry, Mr Alolome said he used to be stubborn, despite having a smallish nature.

On Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra, he said he made friends with some able-bodied colleagues, who he hide behind to commit crime.

He recounted how he stole two uncooked eggs with his friends while eating banku from a chop bar.

Luck eluded him one day and he was caught. It happened when he said another customer mistakenly hit him, causing the eggs to break into his pocket.

Aside his petty crime, Mr Alolome said among his friends, he acted as a ‘betweener’ to deliver love messages to ladies.

He narrated how he loved running errands for his friends, both within and outside school.

His escapades landed him in trouble with school authorities many times.

Indigenous games like ‘chempe’, ‘Atapra’, and dog chasing, were his favourites. At that time, he had a dog named hope.

It was during one of his stubborn games he said he accidentally slashed and killed his pet.

Watch video below for more:



