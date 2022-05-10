Actor, Majid Michel has recounted how he was given a hot chase by a police officer for overspeeding.

According to him, he jumped a red light during a car racing game with his friends at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Majid said their cruise was interrupted the police officer.

Sharing his story on Adom TVs Ahosepe Xtra, the actor said the police officer gave them a hot chase before overtaking them with a screech.

He said the angry police officer ignore all their pleas and their celebrity status and processed them for court.

Majid said they pleaded guilty to the offense and were fined GH¢600 by the Cocoa Affairs Court in Accra.

His second arrest was in April 2022 when the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) reported him to the police over his comments on hard drugs.

