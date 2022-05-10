Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has confirmed the country is close to appointing Otto Addo as the head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Addo, together with George Boateng, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, and Chris Hughton as the technical advisor steered the country’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.

Ghana secured the ticket for the Mundial after a 1-1 drawn game at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja in the second leg after the first leg ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking in an interview, Mustapha Ussif said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will soon make the big announcement.

“We [Sports Ministry] are working with the GFA to hire Otto Addo and his technical team,” the sector Minister said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

“We are at the final stages and I’m sure the GFA will make an announcement soon,” he added.

The deal is likely to be announced before Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifier against Madagascar in June.

Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay for the World Cup that kick off in November later this year.