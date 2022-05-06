Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum has revealed that Aston Villa were not ready to release George Boateng for the Black Stars job.

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March, Boateng was named as the assistant coach of the Black Stars together with Didi Dramani with Otto Addo as the head coach of the side.

Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss, Chris Hughton was appointed as the technical advisor for the side.

However, Asante Twum speaking in an interview revealed that the Premier League were reluctant to release the former Dutch footballer for the job on interim basis.

According to him, the Ghana FA were asked to pay compensation before Boateng was released for the Black Stars job.

READ ALSO

“Could you believe that when we contacted Aston Villa for the services of George Boateng for the Nigeria game, the club [Aston Villa] demanded compensation,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They argued that they have developed him and if we need the service of Boateng, the FA must be ready to pay the compensation.

“We kept on engaging them until Boateng was released for the games,” he added.

Meanwhile, the technical team is expected to lead the team to the Mundial in Qatar and also lead the side for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation [AFCON] qualifiers which kick off in June.