Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has said former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan can join the club anytime.

“Everybody knows how I have been waiting for him, I tried once but it was difficult to get him. We will keep trying and when he is ready, he knows that the doors will be open,” he noed.

The 36-year-old before his move to Legon Cities in 2020/21 season came close to joining Kotoko.

Gyan signed a one-year deal with the Royals but ended the season without scoring a goal.

However, in an interview, Nana Yaw Amponsah said the club is ready to welcome Asamoah Gyan to the Porcupine Warriors when he is ready.

“Imagine Kotoko going for Champions League and we have Asamoah Gyan in our squad and he leading the attack with Mbella and Mfegue on either side of him that is the Champions League trophy right there. So, I am looking to that day, I keep telling you that if even it is going to be just one match, he should make us proud”

Meanwhile, Gyan has insisted on playing for Asante Kotoko before retiring from football.

“I would like to play for Asante Kotoko if I have to return [to playing football again]. I am a huge fan of the club,” Gyan Accra-based Joy FM.

Kotoko is currently the league leaders of the 2021/22 Premier League season with 55 points after 27 matches.

Gyan is the country’s all top goal scorer with 51 goals having played in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cup in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively.

Gyan has over 200 club goals, having represented the likes of Udinese, Sunderland, Rennes, and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.