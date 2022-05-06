Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous at the premiere of her newly released movie, “Red Carpet”.

She wore an emerald green gown with a white see through lace embroidered with flowers, and a golden inner to cover her cleavage.

Her outfit was put together by Yartel GH, and renowned Ghanaian fashion blogger, Afua Rida styled her for the night.

ALSO READ:

The premiere of the “Red Carpet” movie which sold out tickets at all cinemas in Accra and Kumasi saw movie lovers throng cinemas to support the renowned actress.

It features actors like Adjetey Anang, Kalsoume Sinari, Kobi Rana, Roseline Ngissah, Umar krupp, and many others.