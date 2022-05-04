Otto Addo will lead the Black Stars to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Borussia Dortmund reached an agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Addo, 46, having led the team to book qualification for the Mundial in Qatar has been a favorite for the vacant job.

Following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac in January 2022 after the Black Stars’ poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], Addo was appointed as the interim boss of the Black Stars.

Didi Dramani and George Boateng were named as the first and second assistant coaches for the World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.

Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss, Chris Hughton was named as the technical advisor for the team.

Speaking in the Hamburger Abendblatt podcast, Otto Addo, who is a talent coach of Borussia Dortmund and first-team assistant coach confirmed that he has received permission from Borussia Dortmund to join the Black Stars until 2023.

“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September, and also the World Cup,” Addo, who was a member of the Black Stars squad that played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany said.

Otto Addo will now lead the Black Stars when they play against Madagascar in the AFCON qualifiers in June at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana have been handed a tricky Africa Cup of Nations draw, as they face Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic in Group E of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars meanwhile have been paired with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.