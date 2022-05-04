Star Assurance and its partners over the weekend embarked on a walk through the principal streets of Accra as part of activities to mark its 37th Anniversary.

Dubbed “Walk with Your Solid Partner,” the event was to demonstrate the solid partnership the Company has had with its stakeholders over the years.

Speaking at the El-Wak where the team converged after the walk, the CEO of Star Assurance, Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah underscored the value of the loyalty engendered by the great partnership that the Company has had with its clients, intermediaries, employees and other partners over the last 37 years of its existence as one of the leading insurance service providers in Ghana.

“This walk not only gives us great health benefits but also demonstrates the enduring partnership we have with all our stakeholders, especially our clients,” she added.

Star Assurance took the opportunity to introduce motorists and the general public to some of its products and retail channels especially POKUAA, its innovative WhatsApp-enabled insurance distribution channel which was recently launched in Accra.

Touching on POKUAA, she encouraged the insuring public to use the platform to purchase their policies since it offers smooth and seamless customer experiences, for both existing and new clients.

“As your solid partner, we are relentless in our efforts to bring you solutions that enhance your productivity by reducing the time, effort and resource you would have expended in your quest to be physically present to buy your insurance.”, Mrs Barfour-Awuah concluded.