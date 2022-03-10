Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has described the continuous detention of #FixTheCountry lead convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker Vormawor, as shameful.

Oliver Barker Vormawor has been in custody since his arrest on Friday, February 11, 2022, and has made two court appearances at the Ashaiman District Court where he has been charged with treason felony.

But according to Franklin Cudjoe, the response of the state in pushing for the detention of the accused person is nothing short of shameful.

“I have read the state’s reasons for denying Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s bail application. SHAMEFUL,” the policy analyst and think tank boss wrote in a Facebook post.

Oliver Barker according to the police showed clear intent to subvert the government and constitution of Ghana when he wrote in a Facebook post that he will “do the coup” himself if parliament goes ahead to pass the proposed 1.5% levy on electronic transactions into law.

Meanwhile, legal representatives of the embattled Oliver Barker have filed a bail application at the High Court to be heard on March 15, 2022.