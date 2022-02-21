Convener of the #FixtheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has allegedly suspended his hunger strike over his arrest.

Mr Barker-Vormawor is currently being tried for treason felony for allegedly threatening a coup on social media.

After his arrest, the outspoken activist went on a hunger strike to protest his arrest.

But a week after his remand into police custody, members of the #FixTheCountry say he has rescinded his decision not to eat.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, one of the conveners, Desmond Darko, who has been visiting him, said Mr Vormawor believes his arrest demonstrates the injustice the group is up against.

“His rights have been flouted several times. He has not been treated fairly. But, he is okay, and he is no longer on a hunger strike.

“He appreciates the fact that he has been able to see firsthand what the judicial system takes Ghanaians through in their quest to seek justice.”

Following the arrest of Mr Vormawor on Friday, February 11, the group had raised concerns about his whereabouts.

In a press release many hours after the disappearance of the Cambridge University PhD student, the Police said their Tema Regional Command arrested him.

This they explained followed “a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if Parliament passes the E-Levy Bill.”

Oliver Barker Vormawor had taken to social media to threaten to stage a coup following pictures emerging from the Majority Leader’s 65th party showing an E-levy-designed cake.

He posted, “If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”

According to the Police, Mr Barker-Vormawor’s “post contain(ed) a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”

But reacting to this, Martin Kpebu stated that the Police acted out of order in arresting the activist.

The Police Service cautioned citizens against making comments that could compromise the country’s peace.

“We continue to call on the good people of Ghana to avoid making pronouncements that may lead to a breach of the peace of the country, as any such acts contravene the laws of the country.”