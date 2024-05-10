A footballer and three others have been remanded over the murder of two Policemen at Trasacco in Accra.

The suspects are Mohammed Alhassan, 46, a Public Servant, Ginkor Abdullah Alhassan, 54, a fireman, Alex Appoh, 36 and gardener, Bright Nana Kwame Owusu, 27, factory worker, and Ganiu Iddrisu, 25, footballer.

The accused persons were put before the Achimota District Court presided over by Mr. Prince Osei Owusu on Wednesday, to commence a committal trial.

The court has remanded them into police custody to reappear on May 20, 2024.

The court was informed that on May 2, 2024, at about 6: 30pm, the accused persons conspired with others now at large and killed two Police officers.

They are Lance Corporal Tasigya Ngapun also known as Isaac and Constable Benjamin Tindumn.

The two were off duty officers and were seated in front of their private residence near HAKSE Block Factory at East Trasacco, East Legon Accra.

The court was told that the case is still under investigation.

