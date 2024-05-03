A team from the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has cordoned at Block Factory, East Trasacco, following the fatal shooting of two Police officers.

Adom News’ Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa who was with the team reported that, the visit on Friday morning was for a detailed forensic examination and other vital information that can aid their work.

The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday at about 6:00 pm while the Police officers were off-duty.

They were shot while sitting in front of their private residence.

The Police in a statement said the gunmen, who didn’t take anything from the victims, sped off on a motorbike after shooting them.

Meanwhile, an intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested is currently ongoing.

