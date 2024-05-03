Two yet-to-be-identified persons have been arrested for stealing a Toyota RAV 4 SUV near Buokrom in the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects gained access into the parked car and proceeded to drive off.

The owner of the car who caught the crime on time raised an alarm and the suspects were given a hot chase by police officers in the area.

The suspects and police were involved in a shootout, causing one suspect who was driving the stolen car to be shot in the head region.

Though he was profusely bleeding, he still managed to drive off, until they were overtaken by the police.

The two suspects named a third accomplice who is currently at large.

Meanwhile, the injured suspect was taken to the hospital for medical treatment uner police supervision.

