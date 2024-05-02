The Ghana Police Service has initiated a manhunt for two gunmen following the tragic shooting of two off-duty police officers in front of their private residence at Block Factory, East Trassacco, Accra.

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024, at approximately 6:00 pm.

The assailants, who arrived on a motorbike, opened fire on the officers without provocation, resulting in fatal injuries.

Shockingly, the gunmen did not attempt to rob the victims, fleeing the scene immediately after the attack.

In response to the heinous crime, an intelligence-led operation has been launched to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.

The Ghana Police Service is sparing no effort in tracking down the perpetrators and ensuring that they face the full force of the law for their cowardly actions.