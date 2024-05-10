A 30-year-old woman Kwawu Atibie, Ama Dora has been apprehended for pouring a bucket of water containing faeces into a well at Atibie, in the Kwawu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Dora committed the grievous act at about 9:30 pm on Wednesday.

The suspect who has expressed her regret said she returned from work to find the content in her bucket.

She reported to her landlord who she [Dora] claims ignored her so out of frustration, she poured the content into a well in the house.

Adom News checks have revealed that, the borehole does not serve just the tenants in the house but several residents and food vendors, particularly in ‘Mayanka’, a suburb of Atibie.

Unfortunately, before the news got to the residents, some food vendors, including waakye sellers, and local residents had already fetched from the well.

Some of the food were already on sale and customers had already bought from it but the vendors swiftly halted their business for the day.

The landlord, Opanyin Okyere said he couldn’t act on Dora’s grievances promptly due to ill-health.

Despite not playing the blame game, he, however, acknowledged there was tension among his tenants.

Meanwhile, Welbeck Afevia Dzidza, the Environmental Health Officer for the Kwawu South Municipal Assembly, has ordered the immediate closure of the contaminated well.

