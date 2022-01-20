Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, is calling on all eligible persons to submit their works for nomination to contest in the 23rd edition of Ghana’s biggest music awards show.

In an announcement, Charterhouse stated that they have opened entries for participation in this year’s event.

They revealed that published works in the year 2021 will be accepted. Thus, all works from January 1st to December 31st, 2021 should be submitted.

Charterhouse called “out to all artistes, artiste management, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, music industry stakeholders, and the general public, that nominations for participation in the 23rd Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are officially open.”

Interested persons are advised to submit their works for nomination via the online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.

“There shall be no manual submissions. The deadline for submissions is Friday, February 18th, 2022,” it said.

