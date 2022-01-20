Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], has reiterated that he will not resign from his position despite the Black Stars horrendous performance in Cameroon.

The Stars were hoping to end their 40 years trophy drought in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] but exited the tournament at the group phase.

The Black Stars, after three games played, lost twice and drew one. Milovan Rajevac opened their campaign with a defeat against Morocco and a draw against Gabon.

In the final Group C game on Tuesday, the team was humiliated by a 3-2 defeat by debutants Comoros.

Following the shambolic and abysmal performance of the team, several Ghanaians have called on Mr Okraku to resign from his position.

But the former MTN FA Cup chairman insisted it is not a topic that should be discussed insisting it is about time “we stick together as a country and fix the mess.”

“I don’t think it is a topic that we should discuss,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“In 2006, we exited at the group phase and we never called for the heads of the people in charge.

“We have played in two finals and after failing to win the trophy nobody called for the exit of people.

“I know people are angry by the performance of the team but I don’t think asking me to resign is the right thing but we have to stick together and fix the situation,” he added.