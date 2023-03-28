Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Enock Agyapong, says organisers of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse are no longer paying heed to the musical event.

According to him, their major concern is to make money out of the scheme, thus, leaving out essentials needed to propel the prestigious event.

In an interview on Adom FM’s weekend Entertainment Hall show, Mr Agyapong said Charterhouse has swayed from their blueprint where nominations and awards were given to those who deserve them.

He urged Charterhouse to understand that some musicians don’t joke with their careers, hence the decision to snub some musicians from the scheme isn’t in good light.

“Awards shape the industry so when it is done well it boosts it. If you do it anyhow, it won’t stand. I am sure VGMA suffers from premature ejaculation…”

“Now their attention is not on good music and they are only focused on making money. We have to let them stop the jokes because music is about people’s lives.”

Using Kwabena Kwabena as a case study, My Agyapong said, “Kwabena Kwabena has worked so much in this year, and you don’t nominate him for anything. But you have nominated his video with another musician for Best Director.”

He also queried why musicians who do Highlife cannot be nominated while others who are known for dancehall are rather being included in the Highlife category – naming AK Songstress as an instance.

“Epixode featured Kwabena Kwabena and that is what boosted the Atia song so how come that KBKB gets nothing and that becomes an oversight?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, Kwabena Kwabena’s manager, Nana Poku Ashis, has said his artiste didn’t file for nominations in this year’s awards scheme though they released an album in the VGMA calendar.

According to him, his artiste believes the organisers, Charterhouse, aren’t being fair to nominees who are supposed to be nominated.

