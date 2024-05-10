Legendary Highlife musician, Bessa Simons who is the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has asked his junior colleagues to at least produce one sensible song in their lifetime.

In recent times, songs produced by young artistes are mostly seen as fast-food songs.

These songs do not stand the test of time as their lyrical composition is mostly made of junk.

Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, and Nana Acheampong among others have songs that are timeless and the younger generation continue to enjoy.

But the same cannot be said about songs released in recent times.

Speaking at the EP Listening of Kofi Kinaata, Bessa Simons indicated that, each young musician should at least release one sensible song in their career.

“This is super and like I always say to the young ones, in your lifetime you have to write one sensible song. But you always give us sensible songs. What I’m so moved by is the element of highlife in the music. You can tell you are coming from a place where you have an authentic kind of rhythms and where we do the rhythm,” he said.