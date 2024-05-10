Latest report by the Births and Deaths Registry has revealed that more than 60% of registered deaths in 2022 were males.

According to the report, “60.3% registered deaths in 2022 were males” with 39.7% being females.

Meaning, “6 out of every 10 registered deaths are likely to be males”, the report stressed.

It also indicated that 6 regions (Central, Western North, Greater Accra, Ashanti, Volta and Bono) have proportions of registered deaths below the male national average (60.3%).

Northern Region was tagged as the region with the least percentage of registered female deaths (27.4%).

Additionally, the report revealed that in 2022, Ghana recorded a total of 50,992 registered deaths. There was however a concentration of registered deaths in some regions. Approximately, 7 out of every 10 registered deaths occurred in Greater Accra, Ashanti, or Eastern regions.

An important finding is that 4 out of every 10 registered deaths occurred outside healthcare facilities, emphasising the challenges associated with inadequate healthcare facilities.

Furthermore, the data highlights that “about 9 out of every 10 registered deaths resulted in burials in public cemeteries, indicating the prevalence of organised and official burial practices in Ghana.”

Finally, the statistical outturn of 2022 deaths registration displays existing disparities in regional response to death registration activities.

Some regions recorded disproportionately higher registered deaths. Greater Accra Region exceeded the expected coverage by 8.3%.

Three other regions including Eastern (53.6%), Ashanti (46.7%) and Bono (43.8%) exceeded the national average of 37.8%.

