President Akufo-Addo has revealed that the decision to rename the Kumasi International Airport after Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I was not a challenging one.

He explained that, the renaming of the airport was a gesture of respect and recognition for the significant contributions made by Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I in shaping the destiny and future of Ashanti people.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised that Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I serves as a symbol of Ashanti pride, independence, and sovereignty.

According to him, bestowing this honour upon him underscored the profound impact of Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I’s leadership on the Ashanti Kingdom and Ghana.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony of the airport held on Friday, May 10, President Akufo-Addo insisted that the renaming of the Kumasi International Airport to honour Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I reflect the deep reverence and admiration for his legacy within the Ashanti community and beyond.

“The decision I made to rename Kumasi Airport after the 14th Asantehene was not a difficult one to make.”

“One of Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I’s most notable achievements was his efforts to modernise and centralise the administration of the Asante kingdom, introduce reforms to the traditional governing structures, establish a more centralised system of authority and strengthen the power of the Asantehene and his council of chiefs,” he said.

ALSO READ: