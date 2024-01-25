The Special Prosecutor has withdrawn the application to officially validate the seizure and freezing of funds and bank accounts belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.
Additionally, the office has abandoned a criminal trial initiated against the former sanitation minister for her alleged failure to declare assets.
These decisions follow a series of private hearings on the matter. For several months, the Special Prosecutor has held Cecilia Dapaah’s funds, seized during a search of her residence as part of an ongoing investigation.
The office had also imposed freezes on certain bank accounts linked to Cecilia Dapaah, citing allegations of corruption and corruption-related activities.
