The Special Prosecutor has withdrawn the application to officially validate the seizure and freezing of funds and bank accounts belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.

Additionally, the office has abandoned a criminal trial initiated against the former sanitation minister for her alleged failure to declare assets.

These decisions follow a series of private hearings on the matter. For several months, the Special Prosecutor has held Cecilia Dapaah’s funds, seized during a search of her residence as part of an ongoing investigation.

The office had also imposed freezes on certain bank accounts linked to Cecilia Dapaah, citing allegations of corruption and corruption-related activities.

