The estranged wife of the late founder of Resurrection Power New Generation, Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has spoken on his sudden demise.

Rev. Mrs. Margaret Boakye, popularly known as Yaa Asantewaa, is still in shock.

She also prayed for the soul of Rev. Anthony Boakye to ask God to truly strengthen her in these trying times.

Below is her post on Facebook:

TO MY DEAR HUSBAND.

It’s been 1 year 4 months since you took ill, with the hope in Our Lord Jesus to restore your health fully. Kwadwo, mi Kaakyire, I still don’t believe you’ve gone to be with the Lord. The last time (6th February 2023) I saw you in the hospital after 1 year 14days, “ooooh how I wish time stood still”, the affirmative & affection showed confirmed many things to me. With the hope of getting full custody of you from the court on 22nd February 2023, the unexpected happened just a day before.

Kaakyire, Daa you have fought a good fight, brought revival via crusades and stood for righteousness, this! am sure your Father Lord and The Host of Angels welcomes you in dignity.

Am sure your legacy through unadulterated teachings will continue to rebuke, reprove and exhort many. Tell Your Master to strengthen me continue via this legacy.

Rest well my love, till we meet again.