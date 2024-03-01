Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has revealed that, an amount of $1.95 million was budgeted for infrastructure for the 2023 African Games.

Ghana is set to host 53 countries for the much-anticipated competition.

Speaking on ‘Ekosii Sen‘ on Asempa FM on Friday, March 1, the Sports Minister shared that $1.9 million was approved by Parliament for infrastructure.

He also added that, an amount of $47.7 million was also approved for operations.

“$1.9 million was approved by Parliament for infrastructure. We have built the games village at Borteyman. We have renovated Legon Stadium. The Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium have also been renovated and all these go into that amount.

For operational cost, an amount of $47.7 million has been budgeted for that and we know this involves a lot. This will cover media rights, doping, feeding of the athletes, medical, etc,” he added.

The 2023 African Games will start on March 8 with 29 sporting disciplines expected to be competed.

