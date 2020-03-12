The Techiman North District of the Bono East region is set to benefit 5% of revenue from a private weighbridge installed and operated by Q&Q Services, a subsidiary company of Kingdom Exim Group of Companies.

Kingdom Exim Group of Companies, a leading West African based quality-focused Agro products exporter and supplier inaugurated the first private weighbridge for the purposes of weighing cashew bags and other Agro products in Tuobodom in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region.



The Indian company, which has over the years been exporting cashew has one of its operational offices located in Tuobodom.



Speaking at the commissioning of the weighbridge in Tuobodom last Friday, the Technical Zone manager of the company Sanjay Rajan announced that “what has been received from the community should be given back to the community. Therefore, 5% of the total earnings from this Q&Q Services weighbridge would be given back towards the development of Bono East Region”.

READ ALSO

Stating the reasons for the company’s decision to construct a private weighbridge, he indicated that the manual weighing of cashew bags over the past years of their operation adversely affected operations and revenue, a reason for the construction and installation of the weighbridge by one of the Kingdom Exim Group Limited subsidiaries, Q&Q Services to cure the about 50% losses the company makes as a result of the manual weighing.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for the Techiman North District Peter Mensah commended the company for operating within the laid down rules and guidelines pertaining to their business.



Mr Mensah disclosed that the company since its existence in the area has fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities to the district and was recently adjudged the best corporate social responsibility company of the year by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.



According to the District Chief Executive, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited has offered employment to many youths in the area and given value to cashew farmers in the area.



“We are happy to hear that we will be getting 5% of your revenue from the weighbridge and we are hoping you will do more for the development