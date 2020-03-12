Kingdom Exim Group of Companies, Tema-based agro exporting entity has sponsored a free medical screening for over 300 residents of the North East Region of Ghana.

The exercise, organised by Periyar African Foundation (PAF) with support from Dr Agawal’s Eye Hospital, Manam Dental House saw over 300 people being screened for eye and dental problems.

The screening was done in Sakogu, Langbinsi and Walewale prior to the 8th Annual Muslims/Islamic Gathering under the theme “Harnessing the Socio-political Development Potentials in Modern Ghana: The Role of The Muslim Ummah”.

General Secretary of Concerned Muslim Youth Association (CMYA), Sulemana Hisham was full of praise for Kingdom Exim Group of Companies for its contribution to the improvement of the health needs of the residents of Mamprugu and appealed to other organizations to emulate their example.

Touching on the event which brought together Imams, Sheikhs, Chiefs, Magazias, stakeholders and the Mamprugu Muslim Ummah, he observed that the annual event serves as a platform that considers unity, socio-economic and religious developments of the area.