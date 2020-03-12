The Eastern Regional Library has launched a Junior Stem Study Hub ­­­in Kovoc Preparatory School in Koforidua.

The Junior Stem Study Hub is an initiative of the Eastern Regional Library to promote learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The Deputy Regional Librarian, Mr.Elijah Esuman urged the students to make good use of it and added that young pupils especially the female must be equipped with the necessary skills and confidence to brace themselves in the field.

“Encouraging girls to take an interest in STEM subjects is not just a matter of principle. Studying STEM subjects open up a wide range of career opportunities and often girls think of technology industry as boring, male-dominated world where people sit in the dark basements with computers.The engineering industry alone needs to recruit 182,000 skilled professionals in the next 10years”.

Mr. Esuman said STEM roles exist in just about every field, including those that may more typically appeal to girls, such as music production, food technology, fashion, footwear design, network and computer systems administrators, mechanical engineers, doctors, industrial engineering technicians, pharmacist and vocational nurses.

He added that the students who benefit from these will become innovative and this will go a long way in the manufacturering of items as automobile, electrical devices and items that involve science and technology in engineering them.

“It is my hope that the Junior Stem Study Hub will go a long way to create reading awareness among the youth”.

Headmaster of Kovoc Preparatory commended Eastern Regional Library for such an initiative and promised to make good use of the study hub.