The UMaT Basic School in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the western region have retained their title as champions of the 5th annual edition of the Western Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition.

The competition was held on Wednesday 4th March, 2020 in Tarkwa.

The defending champions beat their closest contenders, Christ Leading International School, from Ellembelle with 82 points as against 77 points, with Peace International School from Jomoro Municipal placing 3rd with 76 points.

The winners took away a trophy, a brand new HP laptop, a canon three-in-one multipurpose printer, medals, textbooks (Maths, Science, English and ICT) to participants each, Plagues and certificates, whiles the first runner ups Christ Leading International School received a brand new HP laptop, medals, textbooks (Maths, Science, English and ICT) to participants each, Plagues and certificates.

Peace International School, from Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipal which placed 3rd also took away a brand new HP laptop, medals, textbooks (Maths, Science, English and ICT) to participants each, Plagues and certificates.

The S.I.P.L School from the Wassa East District placed 4th position with 69 points, whiles St Anthony Catholic School from the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal (EKMA) placing 5th position with 60 points as well as St Augustinus Preparatory from Nzema East Municipal placed 6th position with 58 points all received textbooks (Maths, Science, English and ICT) to participants each, Plagues and certificates. The seventh to the eleventh positions all received plagues, certificates, text books, student companions and mathematical sets.

In all, eleven schools representing their respective MMDAs, namely Ahanta West, two time champions, Nzema East, maiden champions, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Takoradi Metro, Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal, Shama District, Wassa East District, Mpohor District, Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni Valley participated in the competition. The criteria for participation were based on the performance of the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The contestants were quizzed on issues about the history of Ghana (pre and post colonial, pre and post independence), chieftaincy and tradition, ICT, arts and culture, Science and environment, sports and general knowledge.

The Regional Manager for community relations at Goldfields Ghana Ltd, headline sponsor of the 2020 quiz competition,

Mr. Robert Siaw, lauded the organisers for initiating the competition adding that, “This is an educative programme as it seeks to test the students on Ghana’s rich history and current affairs”.

He added that education holds the key to development and that was the primary reason Goldfields agreed to sponsor the program.

The chairman for the occasion HRH Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, Paramount chief of Wassa Amenfi traditional area, commended the students for exhibiting their academic intelligence and urged them to remain focus in their educational endeavours to enable them become responsible citizens in future. He tasked teachers to adhere to the standards of the educational ethics and refrain from all forms activities that jeopardized their profession.

The Executive Chairman for the planning and organising committee HRH Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV and Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, thanked sponsors namely, headline sponsor Goldfields Ghana Ltd, Gold sponsors TAQA and Anglogold Ghana Ltd and supporting sponsors such as Nezo Oilfields Services Ltd, Seaweld Engineering Ltd, Oceaneering Ghana Ltd, Amandi Construction Ltd, REF Engineering and Construction Ltd, AEL Ghana Ltd, Nana Mintah Company Ltd, Engineers and Planners Ghana Ltd, Company Ltd, BBS Engineering Ltd, Toyota Ghana Ltd, office of Members of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley, Ellembele and Tarkwa Nsuaem, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira as well as the Ahanta West, Effia Kwesimintsim and Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assemblies for their immense support towards supporting education in the region.

He added that the competition was designed to help develop the abilities of contestants and also inculcate in them how to work as a team, adding that he was satisfied with the performance of the schools and admitted that there was vast difference in the performance of the schools, compared to last year’s competition.

On his part, Hon Gilbert Asmah, MCE of Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly on behalf of the Western Regional Minister, commended the organizers for putting together such a laudable program to improve the performance of students in the various District in the Western Region.

He noted that promoting the historical values of Ghana through education, quiz competitions among the basic schools in the Region is an imperative platform has a major key for growth and development of our country. He urged all MMDAs and all District education directors to enforce forceful measures and standards in the various schools to promote the educational level in the Region.

Ms Sally Acheampong, the CSR Coordinator of Takoradi International Company (TAQA-TICO) commended the traditional leadership of the western region for their key role in championing education which falls in line TICO’s vision. “TICO is committed towards promoting education in the region hence our contribution for this wonderful programme which we also supported in 2019”.

Mr. Addo Dankwa Akuffo, Western Regional Director of Education congratulated participants for their active participation and lauded sponsors for supporting the educational sector of region.

He craved the indulgence of the teachers to include questions which will make the students think critically before they respond to develop their thinking skills.