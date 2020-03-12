Founder and Leader of Christ Embassy, also known as Love World Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has been gifted the personal Bible of the late popular Nigerian televangelist, Bishop Benson Idahosa.

READ:

The Bible, contained in a red box and handed to Pastor Chris by family of the late Bishop Benson Idahosa, is said to have been used by the popular televangelist to preach in over 150 countries around the world, as he proclaimed the gospel of Christ and brought healing and redemption to millions.

Pastor Chris, a former mentee of the late Bishop Idahosa, is considered a ‘son’ to the family, hence the gift.

See photos below: