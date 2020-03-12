Government, through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), has presented 365 double cabin Isuzu pickups and 493 motorbikes to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other agencies under the Ministry of Education.

The presentations, according to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is a continuous demonstration of the government’s commitment to ensuring logistics are available to institutions for their efficient and effective administration.

All 260 District Education offices in the country have been allocated a pickup each and a number of motorbikes for circuit supervision.

These vehicles have arrived timely as Education Directors, particularly in the newly created districts have for some time now decried the absence of vehicles and motorbikes for operational purposes.

“It’s the expectation of government that these vehicles will go a long way to promote quality supervision in our schools for improved learning outcomes,” the Vice President remarked.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, in an appreciation remarks, promised on behalf of his Directors to put the vehicles to good use in order to achieve required outcomes.