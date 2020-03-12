The Lamplighter Community School in the Bia West District of the Western North Region has emerged as Champions of the annual maiden edition of the Western Region Independence Day Inter-district JHS Quiz Competition held on Thursday 5th March, 2020 in Sefwi Wiawso.

The maiden champions beat Enchi Roman Catholic Basic JHS from the Aowin District with 56 points as against 53 points, with the Watico Demonstration School from the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal also placing 3rd with 50 points.

The winners received awards such as a trophy, a brand new HP laptop, a canon three-in-one multipurpose printer, gold medals, textbooks (Maths, Science, English and ICT) to individual participants each, Plagues and certificates, whiles the first runner ups Enchi Roman Catholic Basic JHS School took away a brand new HP laptop, silver medals, textbooks (Maths, Science, English and ICT) to the individual participants each, Plagues and certificates.

The Watico Demonstration which placed 3rd also took away a brand new HP laptop, bronze medals, textbooks (Maths, Science, English and ICT) to individual participants each, Plagues and certificates.

The Life Education School Complex from the Bia East District placed 4th position with 49 points, whiles the Samatex School Complex from the Wassa Amenfi West District placed 5th with 46 points as well as Adjaka Manso Royal School placing 6th position with 44 points; with all receiving textbooks (Maths, Science, English and ICT) to participants each, Plaques and certificates.

The seventh to the twelfth positions all received plagues, certificates, text books, student companions and mathematical sets to all participants.

The remaining participating seven schools include Bethel Educational Complex from the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal, Dennis Foundation Academy from the Wassa Amenfi East, Bodi Roman Catholic JHS, Dadieso Pentecost School from the Suaman District, Kawu Akpafu D/A JHS from the Akontombra District, Juaboso B’ JHS Basic School from the Juaboso District.

The criteria for participation were based on the performance of the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with the contestants being quizzed on issues about the history of Ghana (pre and post colonial, pre and post independence), chieftaincy and tradition, ICT, arts and culture, Science and environment, sports and general knowledge.

In his address the chairman for the occasion, Nana Kofi Samah, Divisional Sub Chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional who represented Katakyie Kwasi Bumangaman II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area lauded the organising and planning committee for initiating the quiz programme aimed at promoting education in the region.

He added that the traditional council will continue to support the educational sector by partnering with respective bodies to champion the good course of the sector, adding that education is the bedrock for the development of the Western North Region.

On his part, the Special Guest of Honour for the programme Hon Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu the Western North Regional Minister in his keynote address commended sponsors of the maiden edition namely, Kinross Chirano Gold Mines Ltd, Agroecom Ghana Ltd, Samatex Timber and Plywood Company Ltd, Westfield Ltd, Top Quality Investment Ltd, Adwumapa Cocoa Buyers Ghana Ltd, Engineers & Planners Construction Ghana Ltd and Cocoa Merchants for their overwhelming support towards education in the region and called on other corporate bodies to emulate and support in subsequent events.

Hon. Aboagye-Gyedu who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency congratulated the participants and their teachers for demonstrating their academic intellects throughout the competition and urged them to remain focus in their educational endeavours to enable them become useful citizens in future.

“The annual quiz competition which has come to stay will go the long way to improve healthy competition among schools as well as project the image of the region at large,” Aboagye-Gyedu said.

Nana Awuza III, Senior Divisional Chief of Otupai in the Lower Axim Traditional Area of the Western Region who represented the Executive Chairman for the planning and organising committee HRH Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV and Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, highlighted that the competition was designed to help develop the abilities of contestants and also inculcate in them how to work as a team.

He also commended the sponsors for contributing towards the successful organisation of the quiz programme, these, he mentioned as the office of the Members of Parliament for Bodi, Aowin and Bia West Constituencies as well as the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly and urged others to come on board in similar future endeavours.

The HR & CPR Manager Kinross Chirano Gold Mines Ltd, Mr. Thomas Nyarko-Danquah emphasized that his company is committed towards supporting the educational sector of the country, hence their participation in the programme and lauded the organisers for initiating the competition in the region.

“This is an educative programme as it seeks to test the students on Ghana’s rich history and current affairs”. He added that education holds the key to development and that was the primary reason Kinross Chirano Gold Mines agreed to sponsor the program.

Seth Hammond, Head of Communications of Agroecom Ghana Ltd commended the traditional leadership for their key role in championing education which falls in line with his company’s vision.

“Agroecom is committed towards promoting education and will continue to support similar future endeavours,” he said.

On his part, Hon Louis Owusu-Agyepong MCE of Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly commended the organizers for putting together such a laudable program to improve the performance of students in the various Districts in the Western North Region.

He noted that promoting the historical values of Ghana through education, quiz competitions among the basic schools in the Region is an imperative platform has a major key for growth and development of our country.

He urged all MMDAs and all District education directors to enforce forceful measures and standards in the various schools to promote the educational level in the Region.

Mr. Addo Dankwa Akuffo, Western Regional Director of Education whose speech was read on his behalf applauded the participants for their active participation and lauded sponsors for supporting the educational sector of region.