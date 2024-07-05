he Africa Higher Education Health Collaborative, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has organized a health screening exercise for Ayigya, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The exercise was spearheaded by the Health Ecosystem pillar of the Collaborative under the leadership of Dr. Joseph Owusu.

“This is our way of giving back to the community. We conducted a needs assessment and found that a majority of our students and staff live in Ayigya. Therefore, we decided to organize this screening for them. If they are found to have underlying issues, we refer them to the hospital,” he said.

The scholars, comprising master’s and doctoral students, screened hundreds of residents for hypertension, diabetes, and Body Mass Index.

The team also raised awareness about proper nutrition, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, among other others.

A beneficiary, Mr. Kofi Ntim, who was satisfied with the nutrition advice, lauded the move.

“I have received very good advice on how to eat properly. We’re grateful for this,” he said.