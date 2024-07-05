The Education Ministry has confirmed that by October 2024, all Senior High Schools will receive their allocation of free student tablets.

President Akufo-Addo initially announced on March 24, 2024, that approximately 1.3 million Smart Tablets would be distributed to Senior High School (SHS) students across the country.

He said this during the launch of the Ghana Smart Schools Project in Accra, which aims to equip students in the free SHS program with essential technological skills, in line with the government’s commitment to advancing education through technology.

In May 2024, the Ministry reported that around 70,000 smart tablets had already been distributed to 30 out of the 450,000 schools scheduled to receive them.

During the International Educators Summit 2024, themed “Reimagining Education for the Future We Seek: Africa and the World in Dialogue,” the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum assured that, all schools would receive their tablets by October.

“We have begun a momentum, education, technology integration. All high schools within the next two, or three months will get their tablets, everyone. The 1.3 million. We have started already,” he stated.

