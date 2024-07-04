The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is thankful for the opportunity to serve Ghana as running mate for New Patriotic Party (NPP), flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said his nomination and subsequent approval by the party’s National Council is part of God’s plan for his life.

”I view this nomination as part of God’s plan for my life, and I am grateful for His guidance in directing my path. I pray for His ongoing guidance as I move forward. I consider this nomination as a call to higher service, a call to sacrifice and a duty to perform,” he said.

Acknowledging the wealth of talent within the NPP, the Energy Minister recognised the weight of this responsibility and urged all members of the party to unite in striving towards the ambitious goal of transforming Ghana into a prosperous nation.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to the National Council, the party members, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their unwavering support and confidence.

Reflecting on past opportunities to serve in two respected cabinet positions, Napo as he is popularly called expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and to win over any doubters.

”It has prepared me for a day like this, and I feel ready to make everyone who believes in me proud and win over the doubters,” Dr Prempeh said.

He emphasised the need for collective effort and called upon every party member to join in seeking the mandate of Ghanaians.

“As I assume the role of running mate alongside my esteemed boss, H.E. Dr Bawumia, l am committed to supporting him to prosecute a formidable 2024 campaign to break the 8-year election cycle and serve our beloved country diligently.

“Let us work together towards a brighter future for Ghana,” the NPP presidential running mate added.

