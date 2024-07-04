Wednesday’s downpour caused mudslides in the Cape Coast Amanful East electoral area, rendering about thirty people homeless and injuring others.

When Adom News visited the scene, the lenses captured the aftermath of the mudslides, which deposited huge amounts of mud in front of doors.

This made it difficult for owners to access their rooms. Some residents described it as horrifying.

The victims who spoke to Adom News appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, benevolent organizations, and the general public to come to their aid.

The Assembly member for Amanful East electoral area, Victoria Swanzy, said about eight households have been affected, rendering about thirty people homeless.

She said the challenges she is facing in finding a place for them to sleep.

Ms. Swanzy expressed gratitude to two of her friends in the United Kingdom and the United States of America for their support to her electoral area.

