Dr Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has strongly refuted suggestions that the loss of faith in the incumbent government is driving citizens to leave the country.

He described these claims as “dishonest” during an interview with Citi FM on Thursday, July 4.

Dr Boako addressed the growing perception that many Ghanaians are emigrating due to dissatisfaction with the current administration.

The NPP’s Tano North Parliamentary candidate argued that such claims are not only baseless but also misleading, as they fail to accurately represent the situation in the country.

According to Dr Boako, these allegations undermine the government’s efforts and do not reflect the broader context.

He highlighted that the government remains committed to addressing the needs of its citizens and improving the nation’s socio-economic conditions.

Furthermore, Dr Boako encouraged a more positive outlook on the situation, pointing out that the increase in people traveling could be attributed to cross-border trade and other economic activities rather than dissatisfaction.

He urged citizens to consider these factors when evaluating the reasons behind emigration.

“It will be the highest level of dishonesty if anybody says that…People travel for different reasons. Some are going to school; some are going to do business. 10 years ago, how many Ghanaians used to travel to Dubai, today multiples of people go to Dubai.”

“What do they go there to do? They don’t go there to live, they go for holidays, they go to go shopping, they go to do trade and come back.

“So, you cannot say that the fact that you go to the Airport and people are moving in droves, travelling is an indication of hopelessness,” he stated.

ALSO READ: