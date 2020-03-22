Former President John Dramani Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC), under his leadership, has assembled a technical team to collaborate with the government in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the former president, the team is made up of experts from the various fields that are required to implement a national action plan on COVID-19.

“I have already announced that the NDC is committed to assisting government in this fight by availing all technical and logistical resources at our disposal. As evidence of our seriousness in that respect, we have assembled a technical team to guide our efforts and to lead the NDC’s response to the evolving situation,” Mr Mahama said at a service held by the party to end a three-day fasting and prayer direction held on behalf of the nation.

While expressing worry about the recently passed Imposition of Restrictions Bill 2020, the flagbearer of the NDC said the party through its Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu have also presented to the Speaker of Parliament a proposal on what can be done to curb the spread of the plague and reinforce the readiness of the country’s health system to save as many lives as possible.

According to him, although in an extreme case, a lockdown may be necessary, it is important for government to put in place appropriate plans so such a decision would not negatively “impact the livelihood and financial security of the many economically vulnerable people in the country or jeopardise the survival of businesses.”

Members of NDC’s Covid-19 response team include Alex Segbefia, Former Minister for Health, Professor Margaret Kweku, Public Health Expert and Former Dean of School of Public Health, UHAS, Dr Vida Yarkong- Interdisciplinary Medicine Expert and Dr Jehu Appiah, Senior Medical Consultant and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association.

The rest are Prosper Bani, former Minister for the Interior and former Head of UNDP’s Crisis Prevention and Recovery Team for Africa and Dr Zenator Rawlings who is a Medical Doctor and Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle.

Find the full video of Mahama’s speech below: