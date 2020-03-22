A man, suspected to be in his thirties, has been murdered by unknown assailants at Gomoa Dabenyin in the Central region.

The man, believed to be a yogurt seller, was found in a nude, prone position and seemed to have been badly tortured.

The assailants dispossessed him of all his money and goods, leaving behind just his bicycle which was retrieved by the Gomoa Dominase Police.

The police, speaking to Adom News’ correspondent, Kofi Adjei, revealed the unidentified deceased was murdered at Gomoa Amoanda and dumped at Gomoa Dabenyin

With his identity not known, the Gomoa Police are charging residents to come out with information regarding the murder to ease investigations.

The police are, therefore, pleading with the general public to report issues of missing persons in that line of job so the body could be handed over for burial.

The body has currently been deposited at the Police Hospital’s mortuary in Accra.